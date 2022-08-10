Submit Photos/Videos
Protests at Columbia FBI building in response to Mar-a-Lago search

Protesters were seen outside the Columbia FBI building Wednesday.
Protesters were seen outside the Columbia FBI building Wednesday.(WIS News 10)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning protesters were seen outside the Columbia FBI building in response to a search at former President Donald Trump’s estate.

The FBI conducted a search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday, Aug. 8th. The search comes as part of an investigation into whether Trump had taken classified documents from the White House.

Wednesday’s protest in Columbia included members of the American Freedom Now group.

“The FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago is a concerted effort to weaponize against Americans they disagree with politically,” said Chip Browne, organizer.

The group was founded in 2020 in response to COVID-19 lockdowns.

WIS reached out to the FBI for comment on the protest. They provided this statement,

“We were aware of the planned protest that occurred near the FBI Columbia field office. The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. We advise individuals taking part in protest activities to remain aware of their immediate surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.”

