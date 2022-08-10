North Augusta woman accused of impersonating a judge

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Wednesday arrested a woman accused of forgery and impersonating a judge.

Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, of North Augusta, was booked into the Aiken County jail, according to SLED.

According to arrest warrants, between April 1 and May 30 she produced a fictitious court order that included the superimposed signature of a judge.

She presented the document as a genuine court order and received $16,000, according to the arrest warrants.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

