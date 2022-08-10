Submit Photos/Videos
Mold in dorm rooms delays move-in for some AU students

By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mold in some dorms at Augusta university has delayed move-in for some students ahead of the fall semester.

The school said Wednesday that high heat and humidity along with an impaired air conditioning system “created an environment in which common mold growth was detected in some rooms in Oak and Elm halls.”

MORE | Voorhees, Denmark Tech students launch school year in unity

To remedy these conditions, the university’s facilities service provider, AU staff and other specialized contractors are thoroughly cleaning the affected rooms and addressing any contributing air system problems as quickly as possible.

About 30 students were given the option to remain at their current residence or to stay at the Augusta Marriott at no charge to them until a delayed residence hall move-in on Saturday.

Students who stay in the hotel will be provided transportation to dining and activities, storage space for belongings and moving assistance.

To ensure student safety, a resident assistant will be on-site at the hotel to provide wellness checks, and campus police will be readily available to respond as needed.

“We apologize to our students and families for the inconvenience as we work to assure a healthy and comfortable start to the semester,” AU said in a statement.

