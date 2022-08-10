Submit Photos/Videos
‘I’m ready for this’: Augusta University welcomes freshman to campus

By William Rioux
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The fun of move-in day on Augusta University’s campus is on hold for about 30 students, after the university found mold in dorms at Oak and Elm Hall.

The students are freshman in the health and science programs.

While hundreds of students were able to move in, AU tells us they are getting off-campus housing for affected students.

We have more on how the university is handling the issue.

The university says health, safety, and comfort are a top priority.

They say mold was found in the Oak and Elm dorms because of high heat, humidity, and an impaired H-VAC system. They’re working to clean those rooms.

For the students impacted, they’ll remain at their current residence or the Augusta Marriott Hotel at no cost.

They will provide transportation to dining halls and activities, storage space, and moving assistance. They’ll also have a resident assistant on-site to help out.

For hundreds of other families moving in today, it was a feeling of being nervous starting out the year.

Bins are being filled, and so are the wagons.

Thousands of health science freshmen are moving in, looking for a sense of normalcy in the school year.

“I was nervous at first. I wasn’t going to lie. Being in a new environment and making friends will be the best four years of my life, so I’m trying to make the most of it,” says Savannah Tatum, an upcoming freshman.

This group of students took the brunt of the pandemic.

“Definitely online classes kicked my butt,” says Tatum.

Racheal Newman says she feels prepared to be on campus, but it came with a cost.

“I’m here to study dental hygiene. The COVID year, it did hold me back education wise and it just wasn’t too easy,” says Newman.

Over the last three years, AU saw a slight decrease in enrollment.

They’re working on getting students like Tatum back on campus.

Tatum said: “Working hard, obviously making good grades, and meeting new people and having friends I can count on.”

She was nervous about making the leap to AU but says this campus is unique.

“I feel like high school let us off a little easy because of COVID, but I’m ready for a challenge. I want it to be challenging. I’m ready for this,” says Tatum.

AU says they’ll also have campus police readily available to respond if it’s necessary, so they’re ensuring some safety here for families.

