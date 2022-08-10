Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Gov. McMaster sues Biden administration’s OSHA

South Carolina’s civil penalties are set by state law which means a new law would need to be...
South Carolina’s civil penalties are set by state law which means a new law would need to be debated and passed by the General Assembly each year if OSHA is allowed to continue with its current course of action.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster, along with the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (LLR), announced a lawsuit and a motion for a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The governor’s lawsuit seeks to prohibit OSHA from having control of making the state workplace safety and health plan.

The lawsuit asks for the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina to declare OSHA’s mandate in the 2022 annual adjustment, which stated civil penalties be at least as great as federal civil penalties, unlawful.

McMaster also is asking the court to reverse OSHA’s final approval of South Carolina’s state plan, or to take any adverse action against the state plan while this litigation is ongoing.

“South Carolina OSHA has run its own state plan for more than four decades, consistently outperforming federally-run plans and helping to foster safe work environments for our people – all while maintaining our reputation as a state where companies want to do business,” Gov. McMaster said.

South Carolina’s civil penalties are set by state law which means a new law would need to be debated and passed by the General Assembly each year if OSHA is allowed to continue with its current course of action.

“This attempt to unlawfully demand the state plan change the civil penalties sets a dangerous precedent not just for South Carolina, but for every other state managing its own plan. This is yet another example of federal bureaucrats – rather than elected officials – trying to make law outside of the constitutional process. We will do everything in our power to protect South Carolinians from this kind of overreach,” Gov. McMaster said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Simon Powell
Remains discovered during search for Simon Powell
Michael Joseph Carter
North Augusta man accused of child sexual exploitation
Kailey Blumel
‘I will not be silenced’: Saluda County crash victim’s family seeks justice
In a decision issued Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court affirmed the murder sentence of Woodrow...
Conviction upheld in Augusta murder of cocaine supplier
I-TEAM
I-TEAM: Chronic absenteeism seen with Richmond County students

Latest News

Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Abrams, Kemp laying out their economic plans for Georgia
Stacey Abrams qualifies to run for governor
Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
New lawsuit challenging Georgia abortion ban
Still no decision in high profile case that could impact Georgia’s abortion law
Ruling on Georgia abortion ban expected soon
Ruling on Georgia abortion law expected soon
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
‘Nightmare for S.C.’: Graham, McMaster slam Inflation Reduction Act