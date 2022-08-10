Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia ranked 2nd worst state for fraud, identify theft

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)(Wikimedia Commons)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to the Federal Trade Commission, Georgia is the second state in the U.S. for reported fraud and identity theft. Every year more than 32,779 identity theft reports are recorded.

“Identity theft is a major problem in Georgia,” The office of the attorney general’s consumer protection division said in a report. “In 2021, Georgians filed 50,441 identity theft complaints with the FTC, which is 158 complaints per 100,000 Georgia residents.”

Georgia officials provided ways to protect you against fraud and identity theft.

According to Georgia’s office of the attorney general, it is important to change your browser privacy settings to protect yourself from online tracking. The office suggested turning on your private browsing mode and deciding what type of cookies you want to allow per website. Browser security settings are changed through varying steps, depending on the browser used.

The office also suggested freezing your credit, monitoring your bank accounts, canceling any cards or accounts that have been compromised, changing your online login information, checking your credit report, and visiting identitytheft.gov to report the fraud.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simon Powell
Remains discovered during search for Simon Powell
Michael Joseph Carter
North Augusta man accused of child sexual exploitation
In a decision issued Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court affirmed the murder sentence of Woodrow...
Conviction upheld in Augusta murder of cocaine supplier
I-TEAM
I-TEAM: Chronic absenteeism seen with Richmond County students
Kailey Blumel
‘I will not be silenced’: Family of Saluda County crash victim calls for justice

Latest News

American Association of State Troopers
S.C., Ga. state agencies compete for ‘America’s Best-Looking Cruiser’
Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh are asking a Hampton County...
Murdaugh attorneys ask for delay in lawsuit until after murder trial
Aiken County school board prepares for new year & growth
Aiken County school board prepares for new year & growth
ACPSD
Aiken County school board prepares for new year & growth
Fort Benning, Ga.
Fort Benning soliders killed