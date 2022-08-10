Facing urgent need for platelets, CSRA blood bank boosts rewards

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center said Wednesday it’s in urgent need of platelets from donors of all blood types.

Platelets help blood clot to stop bleeding. They’re used to treat local patients who are undergoing cancer treatments, who were injured in an accident or who are having surgery.

SPECIAL BONUS To encourage donors, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering bonus points for all platelet donors from Aug. 10-17. These bonus points are equal to $25 on top of donors’ regular rewards, which can be redeemed for gifts.

Platelets have a short shelf life of only five days, so Shepeard is always in need. But we’re at a time of year when already-depleted blood banks have even more difficulty than usual finding donors.

Shepeard is the CSRA’s local nonprofit blood center and supplies platelets and other blood products to all Augusta-area hospitals.

To donate, you’ll need to call 706-737-4551 to schedule an appointment. Women may need additional testing to qualify as platelet donors, but men can donate immediately. The donation process takes about an hour and a half and can be completed every two weeks at a Shepeard center.

Donors must be in good health to donate, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent). Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.