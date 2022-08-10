Deputies investigate shooting at apartments on Boy Scout Road
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a shooting on Boy Scout Road near The Hendrix apartment homes.
According to Richmond County dispatchers, the call came in at 2:49 p.m. Thursday.
Augusta Fire Department and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
