Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Standard summer heat, humidity, and hit/miss afternoon and evening storms can be expected through Thursday.

5 Day Rain (WRDW)

The summer pattern continues through the middle of this week. Morning lows will be in the low 70s. Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid-90s with isolated to widely scattered storm chances mainly in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be little steadier out of the west-southwest between 8-12 mph.

A cold front moves in late week that could bring elevated rain chances Thursday. Severe weather could also be a possibility as the late week front moves through. Scattered storms are expected Thursday with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Weekend Pattern (WRDW)

The cold front is expected to drop south of the CSRA Friday into this weekend which means we will see lower humidity and cooler mornings Saturday into early next week! Storm chances will be possible ahead of the front on Friday. Right now it looks like rain chances will be highest Friday for areas south of I-20. Highs Friday will be near 90.

The weekend will feel fantastic. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs this weekend will be in the upper 80s. Most of the CSRA should stay dry this weekend with the front stalled south of us. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph. Keep it here for the latest updates during the week.

