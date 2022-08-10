Coroner investigating death at Richmond County Correctional Institute

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating an inmate’s death that occurred Tuesday evening.

The death occurred at the Richmond County Correctional Institute at 2314 Tobacco Road.

The coroner says the inmate died while in the recreational area of the prison.

The deceased, Stuart Martin, 49, from Bethlehem, Georgia was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:15 p.m.

The coroner says an autopsy has been scheduled. No other details are available at this time.

