Community roundup: Coming events, acts of kindness and more

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Busby’s Heating and Air on Tuesday presented Hope House in Augusta with a $2,000 contribution as part of the Busby’s Cares Community Contribution initiative.

Hope House strives to instill self-sufficiency in individuals and families through comprehensive treatment to end the cycle of substance misuse, untreated mental illness and poverty.

The organization works toward sustainable change through prevention education, clinical treatment and recovery support.

The Busby’s Cares Community Contribution is an initiative in which the company makes a donation to a small, local nonprofit organization each month.

Renovated apartment complex plans ribbon-cutting

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Broad Management Group is hosting a grand ribbon-cutting event for a newly renovated apartment complex that’s now being called Broad on the Green.

The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to tour the newly renovated units starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 3122 Damascus Road.

The grand opening will include entertainment, raffles and refreshments at the complex formerly known as Forest Brook.

“We at Broad Management Group are excited about the transformation this property has undergone,” said Moe Slepoy, director of operations at Broad Management Group. “The upgraded amenities and beautiful unit renovations make this a property we are proud to offer to the people in the Augusta community.”

Broad Management Group is a family owned and operated real-estate investment and management firm with residential properties across the United States.

Same-day care offered to local veterans

AUGUSTA, Ga. - In an effort to offer prompt access to its patients, the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center operates a same-day clinic at its downtown facility, 950 15th St.

The clinic is available to take care of a veteran’s same-day health care needs when an appointment for their primary-care provider is unavailable in the near future.

The clinic is open to veterans from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with no appointment needed, and is on the first floor near the main entrance near the emergency department.

A VA provider and nurse are available to triage the veteran’s main concern. Charlie Norwood will either address the concern that day or schedule appropriate follow-up care.

Furniture store to donate mattresses for kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta’s Ashley furniture store will donate a mattress to a child in need for every mattress sold from this Friday through Monday.

It’s one of 31 Ashley stores in the region that are owned Broad River Retail and participating in the Hope to Dream program.

“We believe that every child should have a good night’s sleep and a bed to call their own,” said Charlie Malouf, Broad River Retail president and CEO.

In Augusta, the donated mattresses will help the Restart Augusta organization.

2 artists share the spotlight at airport terminal

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Augusta Regional Airport is showcasing the works of two local artists for the third quarter of the year.

The airport’s art committee selected these two artists to highlight their talents in the commercial terminal building for the third quarter of the year.

Candice Henderson, of Augusta, is a self-taught artist who began her work in 2008. Her art depicts the bold outlook of beautiful natural hair rocking Black women and vibrant Afro-centric images. Her goal is to offer Black Women and Girls a selection of art and products they can literally see themselves in.

Terrance L. Washington, of Blackville, S.C., is the founder and CEO of the Blackville Music & Arts Festival. His visual art and photography is recognized across the Southeast. He is a teacher in the public schools and at various art camps. He is a graduate from the Art Institute in Charlotte, and South Carolina State University.

Fall fun is ahead for kids in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. - A couple of events are coming up in Aiken that should interest kids:

Storytime begins its fall season at 4 p.m. Sept. 6 at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road. Parents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket; snacks and drinks are welcome. This program occurs every Tuesday afternoon in September and October, plus at 4 p.m. Oct. 31 for Halloween.

The Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will host the annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 29 from 3-6 p.m. at Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult will enjoy trick-or-treating, carnival games and music. Admission is $1 per child.

Augusta landfill adjusts operating hours

AUGUSTA, Ga. - To streamline services at the Augusta landfill, Augusta, Georgia’s Environmental Services Department has updated the operating hours.

These new hours went into effect Aug. 1 at the landfill, at 4330 Deans Bridge Road:

Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., all customers

Saturday: 6-10 a.m., landfill field operations only

Saturday: 6 a.m. to noon: customer drop-off only

