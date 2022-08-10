Burke County man arrested, accused of raping young girl

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - County deputies arrested a 19-year-old male accused of raping a 9-year-old girl.

According to the incident report, it happened four years ago, when the victim would have been five years old.

On July 31, around 3:15 p.m., investigators met with the victim’s mother in reference to a possible child’s molestation.

According to the report, the mother informed investigators her daughter told her the suspect, Sammie Latory Jones, raped her during bible study at her grandmother’s house.

According to the Burke County inmate bookings, Jones was arrested on Aug. 9.

The mother states her daughter was alone when the grandmother went to the store when this incident occurred.

Once the grandmother arrived back, Jones told the victim to put her clothes back on, go into the living room and go to sleep.

