Bidens arrive in Charleston for vacation on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Charleston County Wednesday afternoon for a vacation on Kiawah Island.

Kiawah Island visitors and residents should plan for increased traffic and security measures for the duration of the Bidens’ visit, town spokesman Christopher Makowski said.

“All relevant entities have been contacted by the President’s security team to coordinate efforts to minimize the impact of the presidential visit on the community,” he said. “In any case, please be patient during traffic interruptions, as the timing of the President’s movements cannot be announced beforehand for security reasons.

The release from the town did not specify when the security measures would begin or end.

President Joe Biden arrives just after signing legislation that aims to help Veterans dealing with health issues blamed on “burn pits.” The pits were used to dispose of chemicals, tires, plastics, medical equipment and human waste on military bases.

