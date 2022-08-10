Augusta GreenJackets getting new owners

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in less than a year, the Augusta GreenJackets are being sold.

If it’s like the last sale in December 2021, fans will likely see little change.

Diamond Baseball Holdings, the parent company of the single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, is being sold by Endeavor Group Holdings to Silver Lake.

To date, Diamond Baseball Holdings has acquired 10 Clubs: Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs); Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals); Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees); Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees); San Jose Giants (Single-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants); Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves); Mississippi Braves (Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves); Rome Braves (High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves); Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves); Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Under Silver Lake’s ownership, Pat Battle and Peter Freund will continue to lead the PDL business as executive chairman and chief executive officer of Diamond Baseball Holdings, respectively.

“Ultimately our relationship with MLB and the MLBPA took priority given the importance of our overall agency business and our continued investment in our baseball representation practice within WME Sports,” said Mark Shapiro, President, Endeavor. “Silver Lake will be an excellent partner to these clubs going forward given their deep understanding of the business and their incredible track record of investment in sports IP.”

Pat Battle, executive chairman, and Peter Freund, CEO, of Diamond Baseball Holdings issued this statement:

“We look forward to working closely with Silver Lake and continuing the momentum in championing Minor League Baseball. Coming off several months of invaluable support and guidance from Endeavor in establishing this organization, and now moving into Silver Lake’s proven portfolio, the entire DBH organization is enthusiastically focused on this next phase of aggressively growing the business.”

“Since its launch, DBH has established a leadership position in Minor League Baseball, with its Clubs playing a pivotal role in local communities across the U.S.,” said Stephen Evans, managing director of Silver Lake. “We are excited to partner with Pat, Peter and their team to help advance DBH’s mission.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to applicable regulatory consents and approvals and the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

Silver Lake is a global technology investment firm, with more than $88 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital and a team of professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia. Silver Lake’s portfolio companies collectively generate nearly $254 billion of revenue annually and employ approximately 557,000 people globally.

