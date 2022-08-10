Aiken County school district having problems with phone system

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools is having problems with its phone system, the district reported Wednesday.

“We are aware of the problem and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the district posted on Facebook. “We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this!”

Parents who need immediate assistance are urged to email the principal of their child’s school. The email addresses can be found on each school’s website by clicking on “Our School,” then “Administration.”

Parents with questions related to enrollment can visit acpsd.net, hover their mouse over “About Us” and click “How to Enroll” for more information.

“If you have not already registered your child it is imperative to complete registration through the Power School Parent Portal for returning students,” the district said.

More information can be found at https://www.acpsd.net/Page/36340. Students must be registered Wednesday in order to attend the “Meet the Teacher” event Thursday from 3:30-6 p.m.

Bus Transportation routes will be available after 5 p.m. at https://www.acpsd.net/Domain/78

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.