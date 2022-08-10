Aiken County school board prepares for new year & growth

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local counties that started school earlier took the time to update their security systems and fill job openings.

Now that Aiken is about to go back, we wanted to know what challenges they’re facing for the new term.

School board members are gearing up for the new school year. While students have been away, they’ve been hard at construction to accommodate the growing community.

“I just want everything to work for the kids so they can focus on learning and having a good time,” said Chief Officer for Operations and Student Services Dr. Corey Murphy.

School is back on Aug. 15 for Aiken County schools. Behind the scenes, crews are working to prepare for the growth.

“We have an auditorium being added to Aiken High School. A couple of new areas have been added to Hammond Hill Elementary, such as the cafeteria area, as well as the technology lab,” he said.

Classrooms have been added to Belvedere and Millbrook Elementary. Everything except the premier playgrounds will be ready when students return Monday.

“Everything will be done within about the second or third week of school. We’re dealing with some irrigation problems and some problems with rainwater. The rain really slows us down,” said Murphy.

Aiken County is growing fast, but the school district says students are still a top priority.

“Aiken County is growing in leaps and bounds, and we’re going to make sure that educational spaces are first class,” he said.

Murphy and his team are going the extra mile to make sure students have everything they need this year, including faster internet.

“They’re going to have their laptops within the first week of school. We have the internet, and we have a very fast wireless system here,” he said.

The school district is still seeing a shortage of high school science and math teachers.

"This metadata changes from minute to minute, we are 60 vacancies short," said Murphy.

They have plans in place for the missing teachers. That includes using certified teachers in classrooms for instruction until they fill those full-time positions.

