Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in north Georgia

According to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence the incident happened at Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.

According to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence the incident happened at Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega.

Three other service members were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence .

The names of the soldiers that were killed and injured have not been released.

CBS46 will continue to update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simon Powell
Remains discovered during search for Simon Powell
Michael Joseph Carter
North Augusta man accused of child sexual exploitation
In a decision issued Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court affirmed the murder sentence of Woodrow...
Conviction upheld in Augusta murder of cocaine supplier
I-TEAM
I-TEAM: Chronic absenteeism seen with Richmond County students
Kailey Blumel
‘I will not be silenced’: Family of Saluda County crash victim calls for justice

Latest News

Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh are asking a Hampton County...
Murdaugh attorneys ask for delay in lawsuit until after murder trial
Aiken County school board prepares for new year & growth
Aiken County school board prepares for new year & growth
ACPSD
Aiken County school board prepares for new year & growth
Fort Benning, Ga.
Fort Benning soliders killed