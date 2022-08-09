Submit Photos/Videos
WATCH LIVE: Hearing on Giuliani’s Ga. election probe subpoena

By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A hearing in Atlanta will decide when and how Rudy Giuliani will comply with his subpoena ordering him to testify before the investigative grand jury in Fulton County.

EARLIER | Giuliani won’t testify in Ga. election probe, lawyer says

Giuliani’s attorneys filed a motion to delay his testimony because he had a doctor’s note not clearing him for air travel after a medical procedure in July.

The DA’s team responded with a Giuliani tweet of a picture showing him outside the state of New York after the procedure.

Watch the stream of the hearing above.

