WATCH LIVE: Hearing on Giuliani’s Ga. election probe subpoena

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A hearing in Atlanta will decide when and how Rudy Giuliani will comply with his subpoena ordering him to testify before the investigative grand jury in Fulton County.

Giuliani’s attorneys filed a motion to delay his testimony because he had a doctor’s note not clearing him for air travel after a medical procedure in July.

The DA’s team responded with a Giuliani tweet of a picture showing him outside the state of New York after the procedure.

