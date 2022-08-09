WATCH: Graham, McMaster speak on Inflation Reduction Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two of South Carolina’s leading Republicans, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster, are holding a press conference at the State House on Tuesday to speak on the Inflation Reduction Act.

Watch the stream above.

The $430 billion legislation passed the U.S. Senate over the weekend without any support from Republicans. It aims to lower Americans healthcare costs and incentivizes cleaner energy choices and programs. It is largely paid for through increased taxes on high-earning corporations, those with at least $1 billion in annual revenue and boosted IRS enforcement to ensure wealthy companies and Americans are paying taxes.

In an August 7th statement, The White House said the legislation, “It does not raise taxes on those making under $400,000 a year – not one cent.”

A statement announcing the joint Graham-McMaster press conference said the Inflation Reduction Act, “does nothing to address record-high inflation and raises taxes on Americans.”

The legislation comes amid a four decade high on inflation nationwide. South Carolina saw a strong unemployment report, with unemployment at 3.2% in June. The state itself however has had fluctuations in the workforce, with record breaking numbers of employees quitting their jobs and changing industries.

