Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice

Offensive lineman Chance Lytle serenaded his teammates at training camp. (Source: DUKE FOOTBALL, TIKTOK, CNN, Duke Football/TikTok)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) – A Duke University football player serenaded his teammates with a voice some may not expect out of a 6 feet 7 inches tall, 329-pound offensive lineman.

His teammates quietly watched and filmed Chance Lytle as he sang at training camp.

When he was done, everyone cheered and jumped up and down as if they won a game or scored a touchdown.

Lytle transferred from the University of Colorado where he graduated with a dual degree in Music and Voice Performance and Psychology.

The video on TikTok already has more than 50,000 likes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Anyone with information on these three is urged to call 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.
These suspects sought in Augusta aggravated assault
Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigating a suspicious death.
Body found in Augusta Canal, investigated as suspicious death

Latest News

Porter Fleming Contest
Submissions wanted for Morris Museum of Arts’ 2023 Porter Literacy Competition
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury selection begins in 2nd trial in Whitmer kidnap plot
In a decision issued Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court affirmed the murder sentence of Woodrow...
Conviction upheld in Augusta murder of cocaine supplier
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden: 'Fundamental change' taking place
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea