Submissions wanted for Morris Museum of Arts’ 2023 Porter Literacy Competition
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Morris Museum of Art is bringing back its Porter Fleming Literacy Competition for 2023.
The competition enters its 29th year recognizing local writers in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and one-act plays.
Writers age 18 and older who live in the following states can enter: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee
You can submit your piece online for a $15 entry fee. $7,000 in different cash rewards will be given out to the winners.
You can find the entry form here.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.