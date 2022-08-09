Submit Photos/Videos
Submissions wanted for Morris Museum of Arts’ 2023 Porter Literacy Competition

By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Morris Museum of Art is bringing back its Porter Fleming Literacy Competition for 2023.

The competition enters its 29th year recognizing local writers in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and one-act plays.

Writers age 18 and older who live in the following states can enter: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee

You can submit your piece online for a $15 entry fee. $7,000 in different cash rewards will be given out to the winners.

You can find the entry form here.

