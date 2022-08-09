Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses

A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school getting licensed to help. (Credit: WTMJ via CNN Newsource)
By WTMJ Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ) - The demand for bus drivers is higher than ever, but drivers are nowhere to be found.

Students at Pewaukee High School started feeling the effects of the bus driver shortage last year, mainly with the school’s 650 student athletes.

“We had students that were leaving significantly early so the bus could drop them off at the other school and then be able to be back for the afternoon route,” principal Brian Sniff said.

Athletic director Jeff Behrens said they had to find “creative ways” to get athletes to events.

Currently, the Goriteway Transportation Group that partners with Pewaukee High School says they have 21 bus drivers for the upcoming school year. They say that is just enough to get by at the moment.

“On any given night, we might have two or three teams that might be traveling so that requires bus drivers for each of those,” Sniff said.

Sniff and Behrens decided to go the extra mile to help, and both got their commercial driver’s licenses, which means they will be able to step in whenever there is a need for a bus driver to take athletic teams to away games or students to field trips.

“It’s another hat, but we are willing to do whatever we need to do to serve our kids,” Behrens said.

The two take their official bus driving test on Friday, and when they pass, they say that they will help out in any way they can for as long as they need to.

Copyright 2022 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Anyone with information on these three is urged to call 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.
These suspects sought in Augusta aggravated assault
Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigating a suspicious death.
Body found in Augusta Canal, investigated as suspicious death

Latest News

Lamont Dozier, far left, is joined by, from the left, singer Diana Ross and song writers Brian...
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
Olivia Newton-John rose to fame in 1978 after starring opposite John Travolta in the...
Fans, friends pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John
E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.
Online shopping prices are dropping fast, report says
FILE PHOTO - Tyson Foods said it has seen a surge in demand for chicken over higher-priced beef...
Inflation: Shoppers choosing chicken over steak
The tax credit for Georgia productions is 20% with an extra 10% if the film includes the “Made...
Competition from other states increasing pressure on Georgia’s film industry