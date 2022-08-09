Submit Photos/Videos
PGA Tour says players knew consequences of joining LIV Golf

The "4 Aces" team celebrates with champagne after winning the team competition during a...
The "4 Aces" team celebrates with champagne after winning the team competition during a ceremony after the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, July 31, 2022. From left to right, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The PGA Tour is asking a federal judge not to allow three suspended players from LIV Golf to take part in the FedEx Cup playoffs, the tour’s lucrative postseason. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford are seeking a temporary restraining order in federal court in California.

A hearing is set for Tuesday. The first FedEx Cup playoff event starts Thursday in Tennessee.

The tour says in an opposition filing that the LIV players knew they were ineligible for the postseason two months ago and are just now filing for an emergency stay.

