Paine College chief hails cyber funding boost for HBCUs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here in Georgia’s cyber-capital, the president of Paine College is welcoming funds that will boost cybersecurity job training at historically Black colleges and universities.

The bipartisan Cybersecurity Opportunity Act creates the Dr. David Satcher Cybersecurity Education Grant Program, named for the former U.S. surgeon general and Morehouse School of Medicine dean.

Signed into law Tuesday, the legislation requires half of Satcher Grant funds to go to historically Black schools like Paine as well as tribal and other minority-serving institutions in an effort to raise diversity and equal opportunities in cybersecurity.

“This has been a long time coming, and it’s a big win for Georgia’s HBCUs and for cybersecurity in Georgia and nationwide,” said Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.

Agreeing with Ossoff are leaders at Georgia’s historically Black colleges and universities.

“The legislation from Sen. Ossoff will be a tremendous boost in developing, expanding, and strengthening cybersecurity programs at HBCUs to meet the growing needs of the field,” said Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, president of Paine College. ”This is particularly true of HBCUs such as Paine College in Augusta, Ga., as Augusta is a leader in cybersecurity with nearby Fort Gordon as the home of the U.S. Army Signal School, the U.S. Cyber Center of Excellence and the U.S. Army Cyber Command.”

Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, president of Paine College (Paine College)

With cybersecurity proving critical in both business and government, strong training at historically Black schools “can play a major role in the development, education and training of a diverse and innovative workforce of cybersecurity professionals,” she said.

In fact, producing more STEM majors and graduates with cybersecurity training is a national security imperative, noted Dr. Paul Jones, president at Fort Valley State University.

The legislation not only reflects the critical importance of protecting the nation’s digital infrastructure, but it also recognizes the irreplaceable value of historically Black colleges and universities in preparing a workforce for the field, said David A. Thomas, Ph.D., Morehouse College president.

“Like the innovative Morehouse alumnus for whom the Dr. David Satcher Cybersecurity Education Grant Program will be named, our students and graduates have the skills, ingenuity, drive, and expertise to shape our technological future,” Thomas said.

