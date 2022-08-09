North Augusta man accused of child sexual exploitation

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Michael Joseph Carter, 20, of North Augusta, has been arrested on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, authorities said Tuesday.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety made the arrest Monday.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s task force, assisted with this investigation, according to the office of state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Carter, according to Wilson’s office.

Investigators say Carter distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Carter is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by Wilson’s office.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.