Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Let’s be frank, an American icon made an appearance in Augusta this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

We relished in the moment, caught up with the two drivers, and even rode shotgun on a spin around the block.

What’s it like driving a wiener on wheels?

“Cruising the hot dog highway is buns of fun. It’s an opportunity that we relish. We get to ketchup with a lot of really cool people. We get to mustard up some jokes, just have a really great time,” said Sizzlin’ Shelby.

Sizzlin’ Shelby and Corndog Clara are ‘Hotdoggers.’ They drive the Wienermobile across the southeast.

The Wienermobile will be driving around town all week. They plan to be at an event at Fort Gordon on Friday and the Augusta Farmer’s Market Saturday morning.

“A lot of people ask if the Wienermobile is hard to drive, and we respond to that, it’s very aerodognamic, it’s also not a wienybago, so we don’t sleep in it, we stay in hotels wherever we go,” said Corndog Clara.

They took us inside and invited us to sit shotbun. If you look outside, you’ll see people waving and taking pictures constantly, because frankly, you don’t see this every day.

“It’s buns of fun. We get to travel all over the nation just making people smile, making them turn their heads on the streets, we stop at grocery stores, festivals, parades, pass out whistles and just make people smile,” she said.

Sizzlin’ Shelby and Corndog Clara started doing this two months ago, and they’ve loved every minute of it.

“Not many jobs right out of college spread this many smiles. In a world we live in today, we just need to take life a little less seriously sometimes, and the Wienermobile allows us to do that,” said Corndog Clara.

A chance to travel the country, meat people, and bring smiles.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are, everyone loves the Wienermobile,” said Sizzlin’ Shelby.

