The HUB for Community Innovation opens little libraries for little kids

By Sydney Hood
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The HUB for Community Innovation hopes to be a central place for learning, food resources, and health care for the Laney Walker and Harrisburg neighborhoods.

Their newest addition is a free little library for young kids.

Here’s how it could make a big difference for the next generation.

“Folks will be able to take a book to read,” said Augusta University Literacy Center Director Betsy Vandeusen.

MORE | Here’s how the HUB is helping cut fresh food costs in Harrisburg

All for free.

“They’ll be able to leave a book if they’re done reading it,” she said. “When you have that book in hand, you can have multiple experiences.”

This is just one of the little libraries popping up in the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods.

“Having this book lending library here is huge because we know how important book access is to learners of all ages,” said Vandeusen.

MORE | HUB for Community Innovation to host little free library

For her, this is more than just a library.

“When you can actually put these in the hands of children, and they can take them home, and it becomes like a friend that they can keep going back to,” she said.

Vandeusen says by installing these colorful little libraries, she hopes people of all ages will stop by to dive into a book.

“Wherever these houses and libraries go, they take with these opportunities of reading about new things. It doesn’t matter what community we’re in,” she said.

