Handheld massager mistaken for gun results in lockdown at Upson County schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Upson County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information about the situation that resulted in schools in the Thomaston-Upson School District being placed on a full lockdown.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., a parent of an Upson Lee High School called Upson 911 and said their child had seen another student with a gun in the restroom.

The school resource officer was notified and school staff was advised. The entire school district was placed on a full lockdown while deputies investigated the claim.

During the investigation, it was determined that another student had a handheld massager that resembled a handgun. The student in possession of the massager admitted that he pointed at another student.

The lockdown is in the process of being lifted.

The notice was posted at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday.

The Upson County Sheriff’s Office says it is not an active shooter situation. A third-party caller said that a student at Upson Lee High School had a gun. However, that has been determined as false.

The schools will remain on lockdown until the Sheriff’s Office is certain there is no threat.

Upson County is located south of Atlanta.

