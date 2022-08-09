Grant Me Hope | Gabby can bring ‘joy, happiness and love’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Gabby.

She likes to draw and watch YouTube.

“When I grow up, I wanna be a fashion designer. I’m gonna be designing dresses, Some new shirts like tank tops, pants, making shorts,” she said. “I get my outfits and stuff from cartoons and other shows like that.”

She likes “Power Puff Girls” and anime, and her favorite food is macaroni and cheese.

She also likes trampolines.

“What I can bring to a family is joy, happiness and love,” she said. “It’s important to have a home cause they provide you things that you really need.”

To inquire about Gabby, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

