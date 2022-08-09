Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Grant Me Hope | Gabby can bring ‘joy, happiness and love’

By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Gabby.

She likes to draw and watch YouTube.

“When I grow up, I wanna be a fashion designer. I’m gonna be designing dresses, Some new shirts like tank tops, pants, making shorts,” she said. “I get my outfits and stuff from cartoons and other shows like that.”

She likes “Power Puff Girls” and anime, and her favorite food is macaroni and cheese.

She also likes trampolines.

“What I can bring to a family is joy, happiness and love,” she said. “It’s important to have a home cause they provide you things that you really need.”

To inquire about Gabby, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Crime scene tape
Deputies seeking 4 after Augusta aggravated assaults
Brianna Marie Grier, 28, suffered fatal injuries when she fell from a moving patrol car...
WATCH: Update on death in Hancock County deputies’ custody

Latest News

Columbia County
Columbia County holds hiring fair to fill over 50 job positions
Columbia County holds hiring fair to fill over 50 job positions
Columbia County holds hiring fair to fill over 50 job positions
Ellis Street Augusta
Augusta leaders focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street
Augusta Commission focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street
Augusta Commission focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street
HUB Little Library
The HUB for Community Innovation opens little libraries for little kids