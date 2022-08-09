Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ga. state superintendent seeks students for advisory panel

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - State Superintendent Richard Woods seeks students in 10th through 12th grades to serve on his Student Advisory Council.

The students will meet with Woods to discuss the effects of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues. They will also serve as the Woods’ ambassadors to their respective schools.

BACK TO SCHOOL IN GEORGIA:

The council will meet four times in person during the school year; meeting dates are listed in the application.

“Each year, as I make decisions that impact students across the state, my Student Advisory Council serves as an irreplaceable resource,” Woods said. “Meeting and learning about each council member and seeking their feedback, opinions, and perspectives allows insight for all Georgia Department of Education leadership and staff to make the best possible policy choices.”

Click here for the 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council application. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 9.

Selected students will be contacted via email. All students may visit https://gadoe.org/Pages/Student-Advisory-Council.aspx on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. to see if they have been selected.

Woods typically receives hundreds more applications than he can accept. Not being selected does not mean the student’s application did not meet qualifications.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Anyone with information on these three is urged to call 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.
These suspects sought in Augusta aggravated assault
Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigating a suspicious death.
Body found in Augusta Canal, investigated as suspicious death

Latest News

Porter Fleming Contest
Submissions wanted for Morris Museum of Arts’ 2023 Porter Literacy Competition
In a decision issued Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court affirmed the murder sentence of Woodrow...
Conviction upheld in Augusta murder of cocaine supplier
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams proposing $1 billion in new spending, no tax hike
Morning Mix
Anne Rheins with the Wilson Family Y shows us all about pickleball!
Morning Mix
Get help planning your next trip with the Travel Adventure Club at the Columbia Co. Library!