Ga. state superintendent seeks students for advisory panel

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - State Superintendent Richard Woods seeks students in 10th through 12th grades to serve on his Student Advisory Council.

The students will meet with Woods to discuss the effects of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues. They will also serve as the Woods’ ambassadors to their respective schools.

The council will meet four times in person during the school year; meeting dates are listed in the application.

“Each year, as I make decisions that impact students across the state, my Student Advisory Council serves as an irreplaceable resource,” Woods said. “Meeting and learning about each council member and seeking their feedback, opinions, and perspectives allows insight for all Georgia Department of Education leadership and staff to make the best possible policy choices.”

Click here for the 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council application. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 9.

Selected students will be contacted via email. All students may visit https://gadoe.org/Pages/Student-Advisory-Council.aspx on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. to see if they have been selected.

Woods typically receives hundreds more applications than he can accept. Not being selected does not mean the student’s application did not meet qualifications.

