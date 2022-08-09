Conviction upheld in Augusta murder of cocaine supplier

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of a defendant in a 2001 Augusta drug-related killing.

Woodrow Carter had appealed his 2016 malice murder conviction in the 2001 death of James Mills. Carter contended the evidence was insufficient to support his conviction and that the jury should have had the option of convicting him of concealing the death of another.

In a decision issued Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court disagreed and affirmed the sentence.

Mills’ body was found nine years after his killing, and a Richmond County grand jury later indicted Carter, Marcus McCladdie, Derrick Robinson and Marquise Redfield.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court said evidence presented in the trial showed Carter, McCladdie, Robinson and Redfield often spent time together dealing cocaine.

Redfield testified that he and Robinson planned to murder Mills because they believed he was “coming short on the drugs” and “overtaxing.”

On July 20, 2001, Carter, Robinson, and Redfield picked up McCladdie and drove to Robinson’s cousin’s apartment in Augusta where they regularly gathered to socialize, relax and prepare drugs, according to the ruling.

Mills arrived later with about $50,000 to $75,000 worth of cocaine.

Redfield pointed his gun at Mills, and he, Robinson and Carter took Mills into the kitchen. Redfield testified that McCladdie bound Mills with duct tape, and that he and McCladdie strangled Mills to death with a cord from a clothes iron. McCladdie told the authorities Redfield and Robinson strangled Mills, though he testified at trial that Redfield was the one who strangled Mills.

Carter, McCladdie, Robinson and Redfield loaded Mills’ body into Mills’ vehicle. Redfield drove the vehicle to Carter’s mobile home in South Carolina, with Carter, Robinson and McCladdie following in Robinson’s car, according to the ruling.

Mills’ body was buried in Carter’s backyard inside a refrigerator or freezer and was not discovered until 2010.

Redfield pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and McCladdie pleaded guilty to concealing the death of another. It’s unclear how Robinson’s case was resolved.

