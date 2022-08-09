Construction from 13th Street bridge project will change bike & walk routes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the next big construction project over the Savannah River.

Not on I-20, but in downtown Augusta.

Officials in Augusta and North Augusta are planning to repair the 13th Street bridge by SRP Park. Georgia Department of Transportation says the current design does not meet standards.

Here’s how your routes will be affected when they start construction.

If you love to run, jog or walk on the Greenway, your route might be impacted soon on both sides of the canal.

When it’s finished, the northbound side will have a 5-foot sidewalk. The southbound side will have a 10-foot use path with a barrier separating it from the road.

But for now, there will be detours. On both sides of the river, vehicle traffic will not be affected by any of this work. If you run the Greenaway on the Georgia side, you won’t be able to cross the 13th Street bridge.

The alternative route will be various access points on Reynolds Street, 10th Street, and 14th Street.

The detour for Phase 1 of this project will be 73 feet longer than the existing route.

Phase 2 for pedestrians and bicyclists will be 37 feet long, and both will take about two years.

On the North Augusta side, the connection across Georgia Avenue will still exist, but all other locations will be closed to people and bikes.

Other access points will be Esplanade Avenue, Railroad Avenue, the existing Brick Pond trail, and Center Street.

Those detour routes will be shorter. These changes will not impact the recreational use of any parks on the Greenway.

