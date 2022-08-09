Columbia County holds hiring fair to fill over 50 job positions

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County held a hiring fair for over 50 positions at the Columbia County Exhibition Center Tuesday.

With new neighborhoods comes more work and more open positions.

“There are subdivisions going in, so those are water lines, roads will have to be paved, and we have to maintain those. It’s not just the new things, it’s maintaining to a high level of what we already got, so it’s a constant need,” said Human Resources Director Dr. Steve Carney.

The need for roads and water lines is why Columbia County says the need for water utility and heavy machinery workers is so high.

They need around 45 jobs to be filled. The sheriff’s office hires separately, but they’ve also got more than one position to fill.

Sergeant Daniel Massey, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said: “We’re looking to hire some good candidates from patrol deputies to jailors to 911 dispatchers.”

It’s something they’re looking to act quickly on.

“We’re definitely in need,” he said.

With this need, workers are in high demand, which is why Columbia County says they added benefits on top of health insurance.

Carney said: “We also do some different things like the education-tuition reimbursement. We pay up to $5,250 a year for tuition. We have an on-site medical clinic for employees. We have a fitness facility that not a lot of people have, so we try to do some things like that to lure some people into positions.”

Carney says the goal is to keep employees long-term.

“We want to keep you engaged and keep you employed here,” he said.

