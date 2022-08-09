Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Feds refuse Georgia’s bid to bypass HealthCare.gov gateway

Hospital
Hospital(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - The Biden administration is nixing a plan to eliminate access to HealthCare.gov for Georgians who receive federal subsidies for health insurance.

The administration is permanently suspending Part II of Georgia’s “Section 1332 waiver,” which approved the creation of the Georgia Access Model.

MORE | Local rural health efforts get boost from state, federal funds

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to divert consumers from HealthCare.gov and into a privately run process would have differed from other states that have not fully expanded Medicaid.

Kemp hasn’t yet offered a response to the administration’s decision.

Democratic Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff had asked federal officials in January to reverse the federal approval of Kemp’s plan to bypass the gateway to the federal insurance marketplace.

Warnock said Tuesday he’s glad the Biden administration listened.

“Permanently suspending the state’s harmful Section 1332 waiver will ensure that Georgians will be able to keep purchasing affordable health care coverage,” Warnock said. “This will save lives and save families money, so I’m proud that our months of hard work have paid off.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Anyone with information on these three is urged to call 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.
These suspects sought in Augusta aggravated assault
Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigating a suspicious death.
Body found in Augusta Canal, investigated as suspicious death

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
WATCH LIVE: Graham, McMaster speak on Inflation Reduction Act
Rudy Giuliani is seen as a critical aide for the House committee, which has interviewed nearly...
WATCH LIVE: Hearing on Giuliani’s Ga. election probe subpoena
Paine College, Augusta, Ga.
Paine College chief hails cyber funding boost for HBCUs
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams proposing $1 billion in new spending, no tax hike