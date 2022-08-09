Feds refuse Georgia’s bid to bypass HealthCare.gov gateway

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - The Biden administration is nixing a plan to eliminate access to HealthCare.gov for Georgians who receive federal subsidies for health insurance.

The administration is permanently suspending Part II of Georgia’s “Section 1332 waiver,” which approved the creation of the Georgia Access Model.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to divert consumers from HealthCare.gov and into a privately run process would have differed from other states that have not fully expanded Medicaid.

Kemp hasn’t yet offered a response to the administration’s decision.

Democratic Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff had asked federal officials in January to reverse the federal approval of Kemp’s plan to bypass the gateway to the federal insurance marketplace.

Warnock said Tuesday he’s glad the Biden administration listened.

“Permanently suspending the state’s harmful Section 1332 waiver will ensure that Georgians will be able to keep purchasing affordable health care coverage,” Warnock said. “This will save lives and save families money, so I’m proud that our months of hard work have paid off.”

