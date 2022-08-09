Augusta leaders focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are pushing to get help for families on Ellis Street whose homes have been damaged by flooding from the Calhoun Expressway.

City leaders say they have plans to help those families before it’s too late.

“This not only affecting the expressway, but I live in this house,” said one resident.

District 6 Commissioner Ben Hasan emphasized to the engineering committee the immediate damage on Ellis Street.

Water is pouring off the Calhoun Expressway, flooding the property next to it. Augusta Director of Engineering Dr. Hameed Malik says this is due to a faulty water line and hasn’t been fixed yet due to funding.

“The slabs on the house are separating from the fireplace. The floors are buckling on the inside of the house,” said the resident.

According to city records, this isn’t the first time it’s been a problem.

Hasan said: “In 2006 of that year, I think it was in September of that year, we had three residences off Ellis Street come and speak to this.”

Mayor Hardie Davis then pushed the issue forward by asking for a motion to get an assessment by next week so that action can happen.

“It’s a settling issue, OK? And we need to resolve it,” said Davis.

Risk management was approved to evaluate homes on Ellis Street Wednesday and will come back with recommendations for the engineering department at next week’s city commission meeting.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.