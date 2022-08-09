Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta leaders focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street

By Craig Allison
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are pushing to get help for families on Ellis Street whose homes have been damaged by flooding from the Calhoun Expressway.

City leaders say they have plans to help those families before it’s too late.

“This not only affecting the expressway, but I live in this house,” said one resident.

District 6 Commissioner Ben Hasan emphasized to the engineering committee the immediate damage on Ellis Street.

MORE | Rezoning plans for Regency Mall move to Augusta Commission

Water is pouring off the Calhoun Expressway, flooding the property next to it. Augusta Director of Engineering Dr. Hameed Malik says this is due to a faulty water line and hasn’t been fixed yet due to funding.

“The slabs on the house are separating from the fireplace. The floors are buckling on the inside of the house,” said the resident.

According to city records, this isn’t the first time it’s been a problem.

MORE | Tiny homes ordinance moves to full Augusta Commission

Hasan said: “In 2006 of that year, I think it was in September of that year, we had three residences off Ellis Street come and speak to this.”

Mayor Hardie Davis then pushed the issue forward by asking for a motion to get an assessment by next week so that action can happen.

“It’s a settling issue, OK? And we need to resolve it,” said Davis.

Risk management was approved to evaluate homes on Ellis Street Wednesday and will come back with recommendations for the engineering department at next week’s city commission meeting.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Crime scene tape
Deputies seeking 4 after Augusta aggravated assaults
Brianna Marie Grier, 28, suffered fatal injuries when she fell from a moving patrol car...
WATCH: Update on death in Hancock County deputies’ custody

Latest News

Columbia County
Columbia County holds hiring fair to fill over 50 job positions
Columbia County holds hiring fair to fill over 50 job positions
Columbia County holds hiring fair to fill over 50 job positions
Augusta Commission focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street
Augusta Commission focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street
HUB Little Library
The HUB for Community Innovation opens little libraries for little kids