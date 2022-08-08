Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: App to help solve homework headaches

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As students prepare to go back to school this fall in some form or fashion, parents may need some help preparing themselves.

School during a pandemic has revealed some difficulties for parents who haven’t been inside a classroom in years or decades.

Many parents forgot everything they learned about trigonometry and calculus, so when their kids come to them with help for homework, what’s a parent going to do?

MORE | What the Tech: Helpful study apps for back-to-school

You can search Google for answers, but a smartphone app can make things easier, as well as help students learn how to solve the problems (not just get the answers).

Mathway is a popular app among students and educators as it not only helps students see answers to difficult problems but shows them the steps to find the answer.

Mathway helps with basic math, calculus, algebra, chemistry, statistics, and other subjects. You enter the problem using the scientific calculator or speak the mathematical problem into the smartphone, and Mathway will display the answer.

MORE | What the Tech: What’s better, an iPad or laptop?

You can also take a photo of the problem with the smartphone camera which is the preferred way for most students since it involves just one step.

Mathway instantly shows the answer and will display the steps involved in reaching the correct answer. Mathway is a free app, but the free version forces you to watch annoying advertisements before revealing each answer (and you have to watch the entire 30-seconds). The free version also does not display steps for every question.

A premium subscription that removes the ads and shows more information on how to solve the problem is $9.99/month or $39.99 for a year. Mathway can also be used on a computer at its website.

