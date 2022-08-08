Deputies seeking 4 after Augusta aggravated assaults

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is putting out the word about people who are being sought in connection with aggravated assault cases.

Deans Bridge Road

Anthony Rolan (Contributed)

Anthony Rolan is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred at 3614 Deans Bridge Road on July 16, according to deputies.

Rolan is known to frequent the areas of Morgan Road and Deans Bridge Road, deputies said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Johnathan Mathis or any on-call Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1453 or 706-821-1020.

Travis Road

Anyone with information on these three is urged to call 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080. (Assault)

Authorities are seeking information about three suspects wanted in connection with an Augusta aggravated assault.

The incident happened Monday in the 2300 block of Travis Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous, left in a Dodge Charger and were last seen traveling east on Travis Road.

Three aggravated assault suspects left the scene on Travis Road in a Dodge Charger. (Contributed)

Anyone with information on the identity of the three is urged to contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Washington Road

Chaquita Chapman (Contributed)

Chaquita Chapman, 35, is wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault that occurred in the 3000 Block of Washington Road on Sunday, according to deputies.

She’s described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

People with information on her are urged to contact Investigator Terry Bale at 706-821-1454.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.