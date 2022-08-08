Submit Photos/Videos
These 3 suspects sought in Augusta aggravated assault

Anyone with information on these three is urged to call 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are seeking information about three suspects wanted in connection with an Augusta aggravated assault.

The incident happened Monday in the 2300 block of Travis Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous, left in a Dodge Charger and were last seen traveling east on Travis Road.

Anyone with information on the identity of the three is urged to contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.

Callers can remain anonymous.

