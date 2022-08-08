SRS, Grovetown and others to hold job fairs in coming days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:

City of Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. - The city of Grovetown will hold a job fair from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 18 at Liberty Park to fill several positions in various city departments.

Representatives will be onsite promoting their open positions and roles available with the city. Other local governments and several local colleges will also have representatives there.

“We are very excited to be holding a job fair and inviting our local counterparts to showcase all that we have to offer,” said David Toulson, the city’s human resources director. “We are also looking forward to meeting the many members of our community who may make great additions to our already stellar team here in the city.”

The city says it offers an “incredible” benefits program and competitive salaries.

For more information on job opportunities, visit www.cityofgrovetown.com.

Columbia County government

GROVETOWN, Ga. - The Columbia County Board of Commissioners this week will hold a job fair for a variety of skilled-trade and professional positions.

The job fair will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Columbia County Exhibition Center, 212 Partnership Drive in Grovetown.

On site will be representatives from Columbia County’s code enforcement, facility maintenance, fire rescue, fleet services, geographic information systems, human resources, information technology, library services, public transit, parks recreation and events, roads and bridges, road construction, stormwater operations and compliance, traffic engineering, water utility, and sheriff’s agencies. They’ll provide candidates with an overview of available positions and answer any questions.

Officials say Columbia County offers a new starting base pay of $15 an hour, 11 paid holidays, a “remarkable” retirement plan, an employee medical clinic, education tuition reimbursement, free life insurance, onsite training, a wellness program and an employee fitness center.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at https://www.columbiacountyga.gov/county/jobs .

Savannah River Site

AIKEN, S.C. - A recruitment fair is planned later this month to fill engineering and project controls positions at the Savannah River Site.

The event will be hosted by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions – operations and management contractor at the Department of Energy complex – from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the University of South Carolina Aiken Student Activity Center.

SRNS representatives will provide information and recruit and assess potential applicants.

Participants can register by visiting the SRNS website or by clicking on the following link: SRNS Career Fair Registration.

“When you think of SRS, you often don’t realize how much engineering and project controls keep the site running optimally and safely. These professionals play a crucial role towards maintaining and enhancing our national security and defense missions and — at the same time — can offer a long and beneficial career,” said SRNS Talent Acquisition Manager Bryan Ortner.

Event recruiters seek engineering personnel with the following skills: chemical/process, civil/structural, electrical/power/high voltage, instrumentation and controls, distributed control systems, manufacturing, materials acquisition/commercial grade dedication, fire protection, software development, mechanical (heating, ventilation and air conditioning/pressure protection/finite element analysis), nuclear criticality and safety basis.

Personnel are also sought with project controls skills in earned value management systems, project scheduling, project estimating and project costing.

U.S. Forest Service

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The U.S. Forest Service is recruiting realty specialists, land surveyors and survey technicians.

These positions offer a rewarding opportunity to learn and gain experience with land activities and other natural resources administrative functions.

Applications are only accepted through www.usajobs.gov. Employment start dates vary.

Visit the Forest Service Jobs webpage, fs.usda.gov/fsjobs, to learn more about career opportunities, benefits, hiring events, and resources to help with the application process.

