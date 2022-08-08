Richmond County Marshal’s Office discuss blighted properties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve talked about new development possibilities in Augusta, including a complete overhaul of old Regency Mall.

Another issue is getting blighted properties torn down. Last summer, commissioners passed a blight ordinance that was supposed to help make that process easier.

We met with the Richmond County Marshal’s Office to see where progress is now.

Through CNET or the chronic nuisance enforcement team, the marshal’s office is pushing to address blighted properties.

“We go in as a team, and then the appropriate agency handles their own particular issues,” said Lieutenant Terry Norman, Richmond County Marshal’s Office.

Starting in 2020, the marshal’s office has expanded their CNET projects to four Augusta neighborhoods, and they’re soon starting a new effort in Meadow Brooke.

They’ve already had projects at Marion Homes, Sherwood, Harrisburg, and Perry Avenue.

“We go in and identify all of the issues, then we try to locate the owner, advise them of what we’ve found, and then try to get them to come along,” he said. “We need them to help us help them.”

Numbers are stacking daily. They’ve already identified and gotten in contact with almost 100 nuisance homes in their current project in Sherwood.

Past the coverage of their CNET project areas, the marshal’s office enforcement division has addressed 6,000 similar cases in 2021 across all of Augusta.

That’s everything from junk cars to sign removal and illegal dumping. What CNET can’t cover, the marshal’s office is still trying to address. That’s why areas like Fleming Heights only has limited coverage.

“We continue to go back to these places. We wouldn’t be doing our due diligence if we went into the area, did a CNET project, and just walked away and never went back,” said Norman.

A house on Dover Street will be brought up before Augusta’s Public Service Committee Tuesday, where city leaders will give an update and weigh in on what should be done moving forward.

While there’s CNET work moving forward for five Augusta neighborhoods right now, the marshal’s office has a goal of having coverage across all of Augusta.

