Air Force veteran finds joy teaching in Jenkins County

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After serving 23 years in the Air Force, a retired lieutenant colonel has settled in Jenkins County.

We tracked him down at his new job teaching high school students.

“I’d say the biggest challenge I’ve faced in everything I’ve done,” said Bob Russell.

Russell’s done a lot in his life, 23 years in the Air Force. He’s been across the world. Now, he’s doing something new.

“I’ve always enjoyed seeing when you can be a part of teaching something to someone, when that lightbulb goes on, and you can see that they understand it, and you were a part of making that happen,” he said.

He grew up in Columbia County. He says he moved to Jenkins County because he wanted to enjoy a small-town lifestyle and be close to home.

He fell in love with teaching as a tutor and Air Force instructor. Russell says this is a way for him to still serve after leaving the service.

“I can continue serving the country by making sure that the youth today see, even through geometry, that it’s up to them to maintain our freedom, to maintain what this country means and stands for,” said Russell.

One way he wants to show them is through the POW-MIA tribute table he set up.

“When I explained what this table was to them, you could see in their faces the significance of it and the meaning behind it,” he said.

Russell’s excited to make an impact on his students, and he’s ready for his biggest challenge yet.

“This is brand new territory, dealing with teenagers. I forgot how exciting that can be and how challenging it can be,” said Russell

