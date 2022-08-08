Submit Photos/Videos
One on One with Richard Rogers│ The latest at Augusta Technical College

By Richard Rogers
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s already been a big year for Augusta Technical College.

Back in April, Augusta National Golf Club announced a new partnership and donated $1 million to the school for a new automotive training center.

Dr.  Jermaine Whirl is the president of Augusta Tech, and he stopped by to talk one on one with Richard Rogers about what’s next for the college.

