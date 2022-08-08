HUB for Community Innovation to hist little free library

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A “little free library” showcasing the work of local artist Porkchop will be installed at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the HUB for Community Innovation, 631 Chafee Ave.

It’s one of 13 of the libraries being installed throughout the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods of Augusta.

Little free libraries are small sheltered boxes that contain books that can be borrowed or donated.

The local ones are an outgrowth of an initiative launched three years go by a coalition of nonprofits with the goal of improving literacy rates at Lamar Milledge Elementary School and in Harrisburg.

At the helm of this pilot program is the Community Foundation for the CSRA, with partners including Lamar Milledge Elementary School, Richmond County School System, Augusta University, Augusta Partnership for Children, Westabou Montessori, CSRA EOA, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta, and the Augusta Richmond County Public Library.

During that time, there have been marked improvements among students served in literacy, behavior and self-esteem, according to the foundation.

Inspired by the program’s success, the board of the foundation extended funding for the initiative, allowing it to expand services to the Laney Walker community.

This summer, Heritage Early Learning Academy and W.S. Hornsby Elementary School were added to the Augusta Literacy Initiative coalition.

To celebrate the initiative’s fourth year, the 13 little free libraries were created through the efforts of Turn Back the Block, Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church youths and MCG Pediatrics Interest Group. In addition to Porkchop, local artists Warren Richard Jr., Salonika Rynes, Stephanie Willingham and Devin Lovett were commissioned to showcase their talent on five special libraries.

