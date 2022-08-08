Georgia opens up at No. 3 in first coaches poll; Alabama No. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The defending national champions already have something to prove.
The Georgia Bulldogs, who defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2022 national championship in January, begin their title defense ranked third in the first coaches poll.
The Dawgs trail the preseason favorite Crimson Tide, as well as the Ohio State Buckeyes in the preseason poll released Monday.
Here’s a look at how the entire Top 25 from the coaches poll:
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. Michigan
7. Texas A&M
8. Utah
9. Oklahoma
10. Baylor
11. Oklahoma State
12. Oregon
13. NC State
14. Michigan State
15. South Carolina
16. Pittsburgh
17. Miami
18. Texas
19. Wake Forest
20. Wisconsin
21. Kentucky
22. Cincinnati
23. Arkansas
24. Mississippi
25. Houston
Georgia opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz stadium against No. 12 Oregon, and former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.