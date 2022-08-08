Gas prices continue to dip in Augusta and across U.S.

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The nation’s average price of gas continues to fall for the eighth week in a row and is expected to dip just below $4 Monday.

It’s already low in Georgia, where AAA reports the statewide average stands at $3.62 on Monday, down from $3.76 a week ago. In Augusta, the average on Monday is $3.54, down from $3.68 a week ago.

Across the river in South Carolina, the average on Monday is $3.59, down from $3,74 a week ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average is $3.61 on Monday, down from $3.78 a week ago.

The national average stands at $4.06 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA.

“By the end of the week, 100,000 stations will be at $3.99 or less,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said in a statement.

De Haan also said there are nearly a dozen of stations in low-priced states that have gas for under $2.99 a gallon.

“While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption,” De Haan added.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.