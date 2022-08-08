Submit Photos/Videos
Gas prices continue to dip in Augusta and across U.S.

By Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The nation’s average price of gas continues to fall for the eighth week in a row and is expected to dip just below $4 Monday.

It’s already low in Georgia, where AAA reports the statewide average stands at $3.62 on Monday, down from $3.76 a week ago. In Augusta, the average on Monday is $3.54, down from $3.68 a week ago.

Across the river in South Carolina, the average on Monday is $3.59, down from $3,74 a week ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average is $3.61 on Monday, down from $3.78 a week ago.

The national average stands at $4.06 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA.

“By the end of the week, 100,000 stations will be at $3.99 or less,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said in a statement.

De Haan also said there are nearly a dozen of stations in low-priced states that have gas for under $2.99 a gallon.

“While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption,” De Haan added.

