Dominant deGrom pitches surging Mets to 5-2 win over Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start all season, pitching the New York Mets past the Atlanta Braves 5-2 for their 12th victory in 14 games.

Pete Alonso drove in two runs and the first-place Mets finished with 19 strikeouts — including three straight from closer Edwin Díaz to end a combined two-hitter. They took four of five from Atlanta in their NL East showdown, extending their division lead to 6 1/2 games over the defending World Series champions. Pitching at home for the first time in 13 months, a dominant deGrom retired his first 17 batters before walking Ehire Adrianza with two outs in the sixth.

Dansby Swanson followed with a two-run homer on deGrom’s final pitch.

