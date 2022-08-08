Submit Photos/Videos
Dominant deGrom pitches surging Mets to 5-2 win over Braves

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright, right, waits as New York Mets' Tyler Naquin runs...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright, right, waits as New York Mets' Tyler Naquin runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start all season, pitching the New York Mets past the Atlanta Braves 5-2 for their 12th victory in 14 games.

Pete Alonso drove in two runs and the first-place Mets finished with 19 strikeouts — including three straight from closer Edwin Díaz to end a combined two-hitter. They took four of five from Atlanta in their NL East showdown, extending their division lead to 6 1/2 games over the defending World Series champions. Pitching at home for the first time in 13 months, a dominant deGrom retired his first 17 batters before walking Ehire Adrianza with two outs in the sixth.

Dansby Swanson followed with a two-run homer on deGrom’s final pitch.

