Democrat Stacey Abrams to deliver ‘major economic address’ on Tuesday night

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With less than three months to go before Georgia’s nationally watched governor’s race officially heads to the polls, Democrat Stacey Abrams will deliver what her campaign is calling a “highly anticipated ... major economic address” Tuesday night.

Abrams, who is challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in his reelection bid, “will highlight her plans to create jobs, expand opportunity and grow Georgia’s economy, all without raising taxes,” her campaign said Monday.

A poll released late last month by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution with the University of Georgia showed Kemp leading Abrams by a margin of 48.1% to 43.1%, with seven percent of likely voters having not yet made up their minds.

A poll conducted also in July by AARP Georgia also showed Kemp leading Abrams 52% to 45%, with a larger advantage (56% to 41%) among voters age 50 and older. However, a Quinnipiac poll released in late June showed Kemp and Abrams in a dead heat at 48% each.

Last week, in a metro Atlanta speech, Kemp took aim at what he calls the “Biden recession” and spreading blame to Abrams while at the same time arguing his own state’s economy is good.

In the speech, as reported by the Associated Press, Kemp said his policies are better for voter pocketbooks than Abrams.

Abrams continues to argue Kemp’s policies have only been good for the rich and that Kemp’s distinction between the national and Georgia economy is “mathematically and economically impossible.”

This is Abrams’ second bid to become the nation’s only Black female governor. She and Kemp faced each other in 2018 in a race to succeed then-Gov. Nathan Deal. Kemp won that contest by only a few thousand votes, and Abrams has yet to concede the election.

