Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Standard summer heat, humidity, and hit/miss afternoon and evening storms can be expected through Wednesday. Thanks to an onshore flow off the Atlantic, there will be a considerable amount of cloud cover, which will keep high temperatures a degree or two below average in the lower 90s.

Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid to low 70s once again with afternoon highs in the low 90s Monday. Scattered storms are possible once again so have a way to receive alerts if you’re going to be outside later in the day and be sure to keep the rain gear nearby. Winds will be out of the southwest less than 5-10 mph.

The summer pattern continues through the middle of this week. Highs through Wednesday will be in the low to mid-90s with isolated to widely scattered storm chances mainly in the afternoon and evening. A cold front moves in late week that could bring elevated rain chances around by Thursday and possibly cooler than average temperatures Friday into next weekend. Severe weather could also be a possibility as the late week front moves through. Keep it here for the latest updates.

