Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Heat, humidity, and daily storm chances continue. Pattern change by this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Standard summer heat, humidity, and hit/miss afternoon and evening storms can be expected through Thursday.

A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Scattered storms are possible once again so have a way to receive alerts if you’re going to be outside later in the day and be sure to keep the rain gear nearby. Rain will taper off a few hours after sunset and we should remain mostly dry overnight. Low temperatures tonight into early Tuesday will drop to the low 70s. Winds will be light and variable overnight. Patchy dense fog is possible late tonight into early Tuesday.

The summer pattern continues through the middle of this week. Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid-90s with isolated to widely scattered storm chances mainly in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be little steadier out of the west-southwest between 8-12 mph.

A cold front moves in late week that could bring elevated rain chances Thursday. Severe weather could also be a possibility as the late week front moves through. Scattered storms are expected Thursday with highs in the low 90s.

A late week cold front will bring us much better feeling air by this weekend.
A late week cold front will bring us much better feeling air by this weekend.(WRDW)

The cold front is expected to drop south of the CSRA Friday into this weekend which means we will see lower humidity and cooler mornings Saturday into early next week! Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs this weekend will be in the upper 80s. Most of the CSRA should stay dry this weekend with the front stalled south of us. Keep it here for the latest updates during the week.

