AU-led rural health effort gets boost from federal grant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An AU-led program to improve rural health care will get a share of more than $3.3 million the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending to Georgia.

The Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network Program will send $1.33 million to the Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center in Albany.

The center is part of a statewide system coordinated by Augusta University in an effort to recruit and retain primary-care providers for rural and urban underserved areas.

Also getting funds from Health and Human Services’ Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network Technical Assistance Program will be the Georgia State University Research Foundation in Atlanta. The organization will receive $499,933.

Health and Human Services’ Rural Residency Planning and Development Program is awarding $1.5 million to two organizations to train resident physicians for rural areas. Getting $750,000 will be Mercer University in Macon, while John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville will receive $750,000.

Across the Savannah River in South Carolina, Family Health Centers Inc. in Orangeburg is set to receive $65,000.

Federal officials say health disparities between rural and urban areas tripled between 1999 and 2019, with rural residents experiencing higher rates of heart disease, respiratory disease, cancer, stroke, unintentional injury and suicide, plus higher risk of maternal morbidity and mortality.

